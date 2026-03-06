Man Found Dead in Roadway in Wilkins Township After Suspected Hit-and-Run

Allegheny County detectives are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a man early Friday before leaving the scene.

Wilkins Township, PA – A man was found dead in the roadway early Friday morning in Wilkins Township after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

County 9-1-1 received a report at 4:43 a.m. about a body lying in the roadway in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway. First responders arrived and discovered an adult male deceased at the scene.

Key Points

• Adult male found dead in roadway along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township

• Investigators believe victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene

• Allegheny County detectives searching for the vehicle involved

Detectives launch hit-and-run investigation

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction and Homicide Unit responded to the scene after receiving a request for assistance from Wilkins Township authorities.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation.

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle involved and determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Authorities asking public for information

Investigators are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Officials noted that the details currently available are preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.

No additional information about the victim’s identity has been released.

