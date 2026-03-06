Watch: Man caught on camera pushing kids off bikes arrested at nearby concert by police

Police say a suspect was arrested after surveillance video captured him assaulting two boys riding bicycles.

Sandy Springs, GA – A man accused of assaulting two juveniles riding bicycles in Sandy Springs was arrested after police identified him through surveillance video and later located him at a concert.

The incident happened on February 28 when officers responded to 1 Galambos Way following reports that an adult male had assaulted two juvenile boys while they were riding their bicycles.

Key Points

• Two juvenile boys reported being assaulted while riding bicycles in Sandy Springs

• Surveillance video helped police identify suspect Stephen Catterton

• Suspect arrested without incident while attending a concert at City Springs

Surveillance video leads to suspect identification

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the two juvenile victims who reported that an unknown adult male had pushed them off their bicycles.

Fortunately for investigators, the incident was captured on surveillance video. Detectives reviewed the footage and were able to identify the suspect as Stephen Catterton, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, officers developed probable cause to obtain an arrest.

Arrest made at City Springs concert

Police later located Catterton while he was attending a concert at City Springs, a popular entertainment venue in Sandy Springs.

Officers took him into custody without incident, authorities said.

Police also issued a public message following the arrest, warning that assaulting children will result in swift action.

“Pushing kids off bicycles is not only unacceptable, it’s also a quick way to meet our officers,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities have not released additional details about the condition of the juveniles involved.

Tags: georgia crime, sandy springs, assault