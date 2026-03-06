Man Tased, Arrested After Allegedly Waving Handgun at Greenbelt Metro Bus Shelter

Police say a suspect refused commands and reached for a weapon before officers deployed a taser and made the arrest.

Greenbelt, MD – A late-night call about an armed individual near a Metro bus shelter led to a tense confrontation and arrest in Greenbelt after police say a suspect ignored commands and reached for what officers believed was a firearm.

Officers were called to the Greenbelt Metro station around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a man waving a handgun near the bus shelter area.

Key Points

• Police responded to report of armed man at Greenbelt Metro bus shelter

• Suspect allegedly refused commands and reached toward a firearm

• Officers deployed a taser before taking the suspect into custody

Suspect refused commands during police encounter

Responding officers located a man matching the suspect description at the bus shelter accompanied by another male.

When officers approached the pair, they issued verbal commands instructing both individuals to comply. One man followed the commands, but the second — identified as the person allegedly wielding the handgun — refused to cooperate.

Police said the suspect began reaching for what officers believed to be a firearm and continued ignoring commands.

Officers then deployed a taser, allowing them to gain control of the suspect and place him into custody with assistance from Metro Transit officers.

Handgun recovered, second arrest made

Authorities recovered a handgun at the scene. A background check later revealed the suspect had prior handgun-related violations, police said.

The second individual who had complied with officers was also taken into custody after police discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Officials have not yet released the names of the individuals arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

