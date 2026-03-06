Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township

A 33-year-old Williamstown woman died after being struck by a Jeep while attempting to cross U.S. Route 322 Wednesday night.

Monroe Township, NJ – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township, according to local police.

The crash happened around 8:36 p.m. along U.S. Route 322 (South Black Horse Pike) near South Main Street in Gloucester County.

Key Points

• 33-year-old Williamstown woman struck and killed while crossing Route 322

• Police say pedestrians were crossing in an area without a marked crossing

• Driver stopped and attempted to render aid following the collision

Pedestrians crossing highway when crash occurred

Preliminary investigation found that a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Blackwood, was traveling westbound along the Black Horse Pike at the time of the crash.

Police said two pedestrians were attempting to cross the roadway in an area that did not have accommodations for pedestrian crossing.

As the Jeep approached, the front driver-side of the vehicle struck a 33-year-old female pedestrian from Williamstown who was within the inside travel lane.

Victim pronounced dead at hospital

The driver pulled onto the shoulder of the roadway after the crash and attempted to render aid to the injured pedestrian.

Emergency responders transported the woman to Jefferson Hospital – Washington Township, where she was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

Investigation ongoing

The collision is being investigated by Patrolman Ryan Hoffman of the Monroe Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident to contact Hoffman at 856-728-9800 ext. 238 or by email at Rhoffman@monroetwppd.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Tags: gloucester county, monroe township nj, pedestrian accident