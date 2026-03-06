Police say a 41-year-old man struck an officer in the head before fleeing the Fordham Road B/D subway station Thursday evening.
Bronx, NY – Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an NYPD officer inside a Bronx subway station before fleeing on foot Thursday evening.
The incident happened around 5:18 p.m. at the Fordham Road B/D subway station, within the jurisdiction of the 46th Precinct and Transit District 11.
Key Points
• NYPD officer injured during confrontation at Fordham Road subway station
• Suspect allegedly struck officer in the head with an unknown object
• Police searching for 41-year-old suspect who fled the station on foot
Officer injured during attempt to question suspect
Two uniformed officers were on the mezzanine level of the station when they spotted a man they wanted to question regarding a previous assault.
As officers approached, the suspect allegedly struck one officer in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration.
The suspect immediately fled the subway station and ran from the area on foot, police said.
Suspect identified by investigators
Authorities have identified the individual as 41-year-old Sergio Santiago, who is now wanted in connection with the assault.
Police have not released additional details about the officer’s condition, but the injury was described as a head laceration.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online or through the @NYPDTips social media account.
