Suspect Wanted After NYPD Officer Struck During Fordham Road Subway Confrontation

Police say a 41-year-old man struck an officer in the head before fleeing the Fordham Road B/D subway station Thursday evening.

Bronx, NY – Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an NYPD officer inside a Bronx subway station before fleeing on foot Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5:18 p.m. at the Fordham Road B/D subway station, within the jurisdiction of the 46th Precinct and Transit District 11.

Key Points

• NYPD officer injured during confrontation at Fordham Road subway station

• Suspect allegedly struck officer in the head with an unknown object

• Police searching for 41-year-old suspect who fled the station on foot

Officer injured during attempt to question suspect

Two uniformed officers were on the mezzanine level of the station when they spotted a man they wanted to question regarding a previous assault.

As officers approached, the suspect allegedly struck one officer in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration.

The suspect immediately fled the subway station and ran from the area on foot, police said.

Suspect identified by investigators

Authorities have identified the individual as 41-year-old Sergio Santiago, who is now wanted in connection with the assault.

Police have not released additional details about the officer’s condition, but the injury was described as a head laceration.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online or through the @NYPDTips social media account.

Tags: nypd, bronx crime, subway crime