Beloved Rescue Bear Maryann Dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge

Maryann, a rescued black bear who spent years living peacefully at the refuge, passed away after a long life surrounded by care.

Lacey Township, NJ – Staff and supporters at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge are mourning the loss of Maryann the bear, a longtime resident whose story of rescue and recovery made her one of the refuge’s most beloved animals.

Maryann lived many years at the Ocean County sanctuary after being rescued from a breeder in Ohio who had kept numerous bears in poor conditions.

Key Points

• Maryann the bear died after living many years at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge

• She was rescued from a breeder in Ohio where bears lived in poor conditions

• The bear became a favorite among staff, visitors, and supporters

Rescued from poor conditions in Ohio

Maryann arrived at Popcorn Park after wildlife officials intervened at a breeding operation where numerous bears were being kept.

According to the refuge, the breeder had too many animals and they were living in difficult conditions. Maryann and her sisters were known to escape the property and wander nearby streets before authorities stepped in.

After her rescue, Maryann was brought to the refuge where she was able to live in a safe and natural environment.

Curious and playful personality

Staff described Maryann as a curious and adventurous bear who loved exploring her habitat.

She often climbed trees, scaled structures, and playfully interacted with her sister Bonnie, another bear living at the refuge. Foraging was one of her favorite activities, and she enjoyed treats such as grapes, apples, and peanuts.

Comfortable life in her later years

As Maryann aged, caretakers provided extra attention to ensure her comfort, including regular grooming, nail trims, and enrichment treats.

Pumpkins and honeycomb were among her favorite special snacks, and she often spent her time relaxing in the sun near the calming sound of the waterfall in her enclosure.

Refuge officials said Maryann lived a long and peaceful life thanks in part to the support of visitors and donors who helped provide her care.

Her memory, they said, will remain part of the refuge’s story and the mission to rescue and protect animals in need.

Tags: popcorn park zoo, ocean county, animal rescue