Fire Damages Toms River Home While Family Attends Funeral; Dog Rescued

A dog was rescued and no injuries were reported after a two-story home caught fire Thursday morning in the Silverton section of Toms River.

Toms River, NJ – Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning in the Silverton section of Toms River after flames broke out at a two-story home on Aldo Drive.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m., prompting a response from the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Pleasant Plains Fire Department and East Dover Fire Company.

Key Points

• Two-story home on Aldo Drive damaged by fire Thursday morning

• Fire extended to the roof and attic before crews brought it under control

• No injuries reported and a dog was safely removed from the home

Fire spreads to roof and attic

First-arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home, with the fire extending into the roof and attic space.

Crews quickly deployed two 1¾-inch handlines to begin knocking down the fire while additional firefighters conducted a primary search of the residence.

Command upgraded the incident to a second alarm, bringing additional Toms River fire companies and mutual aid units to assist in suppression and overhaul operations.

Firefighters later completed overhaul to ensure the blaze was fully extinguished.

Home empty at time of blaze

Officials said no occupants were inside the home when the fire broke out.

A dog was safely removed from the residence before fire crews arrived, and authorities reported no injuries among residents or responders.

The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention has taken over the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Inspectors Britton, Oeskovic, and Kappock are leading the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the fire appears to have been accidental, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Community fundraiser launched for displaced family

Friends of the family have launched an online fundraiser after the fire caused severe damage to the home, leaving the residents displaced.

According to the fundraiser organizer, the fire occurred while the family was attending the funeral of a grandmother, compounding an already difficult day.

The family has been told it may take up to a year before they can return home, and they now face the challenge of securing temporary housing and replacing essential belongings.

As of Friday, the fundraiser had collected more than $10,500 toward a $14,000 goal.

Those wishing to help can donate through the fundraiser:

Help Ally Recover After House Fire

