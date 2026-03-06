Utica Bus Stabbing Leaves Man With Head Injuries, Suspect Arrested by Police

A dispute between two men aboard a Utica bus escalated into a stabbing that left one victim with head injuries before officers quickly located and arrested the suspect.

Utica, NY – A man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being stabbed during an altercation aboard a bus in the City of Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. Officers were dispatched to 15 Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing investigation.

Police said the incident began when two men engaged in an argument while riding the bus. During the confrontation, one of the individuals allegedly pulled out two knives and began slashing at the other man’s head and face before fleeing the vehicle.

Key Points

• Utica police responded to a stabbing investigation Thursday afternoon on Elizabeth Street

• The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the head and was taken to Wynn Hospital

• Police arrested a suspect shortly after the incident following an area search

Victim transported with non-life-threatening injuries

Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple lacerations to the head. Authorities said the victim told investigators the suspect was someone he knew who had attempted to start a verbal argument.

When the victim said he did not want to fight, the suspect allegedly produced two knives and began stabbing and slashing at him before leaving the bus. Utica Fire Department crews transported the victim to Wynn Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Suspect located during police search

Following the assault, Utica Police Department patrol units canvassed the surrounding area in search of the suspect. Officers soon located and detained JahMir Coleman-Green without incident.

Investigators said Coleman-Green was transported to the Utica Police Department for processing after being taken into custody. At the conclusion of the investigation, he was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

