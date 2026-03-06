Baltimore dawn shooting leaves man wounded

Man wounded in early morning Baltimore shooting as detectives investigate

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 54-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:31 a.m. on March 4 to the 4900 block of Nelson Avenue for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2466 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Key Points

• 54-year-old man shot in Northwest Baltimore

• Shooting happened around 6:31 a.m. on Nelson Avenue

• Victim transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

• Northwest District detectives investigating