Neptune woman, 24, struck and killed in Route 35 crash before dawn

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A 24-year-old Neptune Township woman was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash along Route 35, authorities said.

The collision happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. on March 5 in the area of State Route 35 and West Lake Avenue in Neptune Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

A preliminary investigation found that a male driver was operating a 2013 Honda Accord southbound on Route 35 when the vehicle struck a woman who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was later identified as Amani E. Turner, 24, of Neptune Township. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, and the Neptune Township Police Department.

Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No charges or summonses have been issued at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Sgt. Nicola Costagliola at 732-988-8000 ext. 438.

