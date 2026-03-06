Long Island lottery player scores big win

Valley Stream shop sells $31K TAKE 5 jackpot ticket in evening drawing

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. — A winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $31,151 was sold at a Valley Stream store for the March 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The top-prize ticket was sold at Charlene’s Stationery, located at 343 North Central Ave. in Valley Stream.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The game is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said prizes from draw games may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.6 billion during the 2024–2025 fiscal year to support public schools across New York State.

Officials also reminded residents that help is available for those struggling with gambling addiction. Resources can be found at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).

