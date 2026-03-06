DC cops bust 14-year-old in late-night Metro station robbery

Teen, 14, arrested in DC armed robbery as police hunt second suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place late last year in Southwest Washington, police said.

The incident happened around 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2025, in the 300 block of G Street SW after a victim left a nearby Metro station, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim was followed by several suspects who were armed with guns. The group chased and assaulted the victim before stealing property and fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the victim was not injured during the robbery.

On March 1, 2026, officers arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male from Southeast, D.C., after obtaining a D.C. Superior Court pre-petition custody order. The teen was charged with robbery.

Police said another suspect involved in the incident remains unidentified. Investigators released a surveillance image of the individual and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Authorities noted that a reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for violent crimes in the District of Columbia.

Key Points

• 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with Southwest DC armed robbery

• Robbery happened Dec. 20 near G Street SW after victim left Metro station

• Suspects chased and assaulted the victim before stealing property