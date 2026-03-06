Baltimore woman strikes $50K on scratch-off from daughter

Baltimore mom hits $50K jackpot on $5 scratch-off gifted by daughter

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore woman scored a $50,000 Maryland Lottery jackpot after scratching a ticket her daughter purchased as a gift.

Elona Logan claimed the top prize on March 5 at Maryland Lottery headquarters after revealing the winning amount on a $5 20X the Cash scratch-off.

Logan’s daughter bought two tickets at the US Fuel station at 6100 Moravia Park Drive in Baltimore and gave them to her mother.

The pair regularly play the lottery, though Logan usually prefers draw games such as Pick 3 while her daughter favors scratch-offs.

After the first ticket revealed no prize, Logan scratched the second ticket and discovered it was a $50,000 top-prize winner.

The retired social worker said the win is the largest lottery prize she has ever received.

Logan plans to use the money to help organize her finances and may set aside some funds for a family gathering.

The US Fuel store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

The $5 20X the Cash scratch-off launched in January and offered seven $50,000 top prizes. Lottery officials said three of those prizes remain unclaimed.

Key Points

• Baltimore woman wins $50,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket gifted by daughter

• Winning ticket purchased at US Fuel on Moravia Park Drive

• Winner Elona Logan claimed the prize March 5

• Store that sold the ticket receives a $500 bonus

• Three $50,000 prizes remain in the 20X the Cash game