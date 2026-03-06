Baltimore teen busted in shooting that wounded 18-year-old woman

Cops collar Baltimore teen in Western District shooting case

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 17-year-old Baltimore male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman wounded in the city’s Western District, police said.

The incident dates back to Aug. 12, 2025, when the victim later arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old suspect and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the teen was served with the warrant at the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was already being held on a handgun violation charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.

