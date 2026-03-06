Lucky shipyard worker cashes in $100K Virginia Lottery win

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man struck it lucky after deciding to give a Virginia Lottery scratch-off game one more shot, landing a $100,000 prize.

David Perry said he had played the Power Payout Multiplier game before without any success, but decided to try again after buying another ticket.

Perry scratched the ticket in the parking lot and discovered he had won the game’s $100,000 second prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunedin Food Mart, located at 3590 Forest Haven Lane in Chesapeake.

Power Payout Multiplier is one of several scratch-off games offered by the Virginia Lottery, featuring prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Lottery officials said two $100,000 second prizes remain unclaimed in the game, along with two $1 million top prizes.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 816,000, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.14.

Perry, who works at a shipyard, told lottery officials he plans to use the money to pay bills.

Virginia Lottery profits support public education across the state. In the last fiscal year, more than $31.9 million in lottery funds went to K-12 education in Chesapeake, part of more than $901 million raised statewide for schools.

