Cops nab Baltimore burglary suspect tied to 17 theft cases

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of theft-related crimes across Baltimore City, police said.

Detectives with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and the Central District Detective Unit arrested Jamal Gardner at an apartment in the 100 block of East Fayette Street.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the location and recovered property connected to 14 confirmed victims.

Police said the recovered items included passports, state identification cards, credit cards, high-value jewelry and checks.

Authorities said Gardner has been charged in 17 incidents tied to a series of thefts across the city.

According to detectives, the incidents took place at four downtown hotels, two apartment complexes and in one commercial robbery.

Officials said additional incidents remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information about the case to contact detectives.

