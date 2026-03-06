Husky Found Wandering Near Route 30 in Absecon, Now Safe at Atlantic County Animal Shelter

Police say the friendly runaway dog was found roaming near Station Avenue and is waiting at the shelter for its owner.

Absecon, NJ – A male husky that appeared to be on a solo adventure was found wandering near Station Avenue and U.S. Route 30 in Absecon, police said Friday.

Officers with the Absecon Police Department safely secured the dog and transported him to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter after discovering he did not have a registered microchip.

Key Points

• Male husky found wandering near Station Avenue and U.S. Route 30 in Absecon

• Dog had no registered microchip, making it difficult to identify the owner

• Animal is currently being cared for at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter

Dog found during patrol

Authorities said the husky was spotted roaming the area near the busy Route 30 corridor. Officers were able to safely take custody of the dog and ensure he was not injured.

Police described the dog as friendly and joked in a social media post that the “wandering snow wolf” had gone on a solo expedition without bringing identification.

Shelter caring for the dog

The husky is now being cared for at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter while officials attempt to locate the owner. Staff are holding the dog safely until someone comes forward to claim him.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows who it belongs to is asked to contact the Atlantic County Animal Shelter at 609-485-2345.