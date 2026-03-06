Baltimore Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Eve Walton Last Seen Tuesday

Police say the child was last seen in East Baltimore and investigators are asking the public for help locating her.

Baltimore, MD – Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this week in East Baltimore. Investigators say Eve Walton was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of Millington Avenue.

Key Points

• 9-year-old Eve Walton reported missing in Baltimore

• Child was last seen Tuesday on the 400 block of Millington Avenue

• Police urge anyone with information to contact investigators or call 911

Authorities said Walton is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police did not immediately release details about what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Search for missing child

The Baltimore Police Department said detectives from the Missing Persons Unit are actively working to locate the child. Officers are asking residents in the area to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Police said information from the public could play a key role in locating her safely.

How to provide information

Anyone with information about Eve Walton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-361-9929. Tipsters can also call 911 if they believe they have seen the child.

Authorities continue to ask residents to share information as the search for Walton remains ongoing.