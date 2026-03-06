Millville Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter in Fatal February Stabbing

Authorities say the victim later died at a Vineland hospital after being stabbed during a dispute at a Millville residence.

Bridgeton, NJ – A Millville man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter following a fatal stabbing that left a 35-year-old man dead after an incident last month, Cumberland County prosecutors announced.

Benny Dixon Jr., 41, of North Second Street in Millville, was charged in connection with the death of Detyren Hatch, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Key Points

• Millville man charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter

• Victim died after stabbing at North Second Street residence

• Investigation being handled by Millville police and county prosecutors

Fatal stabbing investigation

Authorities said the charges stem from an incident that occurred Feb. 16 at Dixon’s residence on North Second Street in Millville. During the incident, investigators allege Dixon stabbed Hatch.

Hatch was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland for treatment. Prosecutors said he later died as a result of his injuries.

Charges filed

Following the investigation, Dixon was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A motion has been filed to detain Dixon pending trial. A court appearance related to the detention request is scheduled for Monday.

Investigation continues

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police Detective Dominick Santiago at 856-825-7010 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Emilio Santiago at 856-453-0486, extension 28005. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through CCPO.TIPS.