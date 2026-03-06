Hackensack Man Hospitalized After Jumping From High-Rise Balcony During Police Standoff

Police say the man, who was armed with multiple knives, jumped between balconies before falling several stories outside a Prospect Avenue apartment building.

Hackensack, NJ – An emotionally distressed man armed with several knives jumped between balconies of a Hackensack high-rise before plunging several stories to the ground during a police response Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident unfolded late Thursday at the 13-story Carlyle apartment building on Prospect Avenue as police attempted to negotiate with the 38-year-old man, according to Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

Key Points

• Knife-wielding man jumped between balconies at Hackensack high-rise

• Police negotiators attempted to intervene before the man fell several stories

• The man survived the fall and was hospitalized for physical and mental health treatment

Police attempt negotiations

Officers responded after the man was seen standing over the railing of a fourth-floor balcony during rainy conditions while holding several knives. When uniformed officers and crisis negotiators entered the apartment, witnesses said the man appeared to be poking himself with one of the knives.

Authorities said the man was holding five knives during the incident. A law enforcement source said he was already known to police from at least one prior episode.

Witnesses with a clear view told authorities the man appeared to be wearing a bubble-style jacket as officers began speaking with him.

Jump between balconies

As officers moved closer and attempted to grab him, witnesses said the man dropped from the fourth-floor balcony onto a third-floor balcony below, shedding his jacket during the fall.

He then jumped again, landing on the ground several stories below the building, DeWitt said.

The man suffered visible injuries but remained conscious and was speaking with responders after the fall.

Hospitalized after incident

Police said the man did not assault officers during the incident and did not stab himself, despite claims circulating on social media.

No criminal charges were filed. Authorities said he was transported to a hospital for treatment of both physical injuries and mental health issues.

Responders included the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, the Bergen County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, Hackensack firefighters and HUMC ALS and BLS units.