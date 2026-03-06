Manchester Township Crash Leaves Vehicle Overturned Along Route 70

Emergency crews responded early Friday after a single vehicle overturned off Route 70 and landed on its side in a wooded area.

Manchester Township, NJ – Emergency responders were called to an overturned vehicle crash early Friday morning along Route 70 in the Whiting section of Manchester Township, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:46 a.m. near mile marker 34.5, prompting a response from Whiting Fire Company Station 33 and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department Station 67.

Key Points

• Single-vehicle crash reported along Route 70 in Whiting section of Manchester

• Vehicle overturned and landed on its side in wooded area

• Driver was able to exit the vehicle before responders arrived

Vehicle found on its side

Deputy Chief 3310 arrived on scene and assumed command of the incident, confirming that a single vehicle had overturned and came to rest on its side in the wooded area adjacent to the roadway.

The sole occupant had already exited the vehicle by the time crews arrived.

Manchester Township EMS evaluated the driver and took over patient care at the scene.

Scene secured by responders

Fire crews worked to stabilize and secure the overturned vehicle to ensure the scene was safe.

Responding units included Rescue 3303, Engine 3301, Utility 3327, and JBMDL Engine 6761.

After crews secured the vehicle, the scene was turned over to the Manchester Township Police Department for a routine crash investigation.