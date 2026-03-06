Wife’s lucky buy delivers $100K windfall in Newport News

Newport News man scores $100K lottery win on scratch-off his wife bought

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man struck a $100,000 Virginia Lottery jackpot after scratching a ticket his wife purchased during a trip to the store.

Matthew Stevenson said his wife, who plays the lottery more often, bought several tickets and brought them home for the couple to scratch together.

One of the tickets, a Gold Hard Cash scratch-off, turned out to be the game’s $100,000 top prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Go located at 14609 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Stevenson told lottery officials he has no immediate plans for the winnings.

Gold Hard Cash is one of several scratch-off games offered by the Virginia Lottery, featuring prizes ranging from $10 up to $150,000.

Lottery officials said this was the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two more $150,000 top prizes still unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,060,800, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.76.

Virginia Lottery profits support public education across the state. In the last fiscal year, more than $38 million in lottery funds went to K-12 education in Newport News, part of more than $901 million raised statewide for schools.

Key Points

• Newport News man wins $100,000 on Gold Hard Cash scratch-off

• Winning ticket purchased at Stop & Go on Warwick Boulevard

• Matthew Stevenson scratched the ticket his wife bought

• First top prize claimed in the game, with two $150K prizes remaining

• Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education statewide