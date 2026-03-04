Trooper rescues injured great horned owl along New York Thruway

The bird, likely struck by a vehicle, was transported to a Latham animal hospital for treatment.

Coeymans, NY – New York State Police say Trooper Maryam Ibrahim came to the aid of an injured great horned owl found along the side of the Thruway in Albany County early Monday morning.

Key Points

Trooper Maryam Ibrahim discovered the injured owl along the Thruway in the town of Coeymans.

The owl is believed to have been struck by a passing vehicle.

It was safely transported to the Capital District Veterinary Referral Hospital in Latham for evaluation.

Trooper’s roadside rescue

According to police, Trooper Ibrahim, stationed with SP Albany, spotted the owl injured along the roadway shoulder while patrolling the New York State Thruway. The officer safely secured the large bird of prey and placed it in a carrier for transport.

Authorities said the owl appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, suffering visible injuries but remaining alert and responsive when found.

Owl receiving care in Latham

The owl was taken to the Capital District Veterinary Referral Hospital in Latham, where veterinarians are evaluating its condition and providing treatment. Wildlife rehabilitators will determine if the bird can be released back into its natural habitat once recovered.

State Police thanked Trooper Ibrahim for her quick response and commitment to protecting wildlife.

Tags: new york state police, wildlife, albany county