Police seek suspects in shooting of 17-year-old on Fenimore Street in Brooklyn

Investigators say multiple individuals opened fire in broad daylight, striking the teen in the shoulder.

Brooklyn, NY – NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a group of individuals wanted in connection with a daytime shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy on Friday, February 20, 2026, in front of 739 Fenimore Street within the 71st Precinct.

Key Points

Incident occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Fenimore Street in Brooklyn.

Multiple suspects fired several shots, hitting a 17-year-old in the right shoulder.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a group of unidentified individuals discharged multiple rounds of gunfire during the incident, striking the teenage victim in the right shoulder. The suspects fled immediately after the shooting.

Detectives from the 71st Precinct and NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.

