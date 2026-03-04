One dead in early morning house fire on Bellview Drive in Bensalem Township

Firefighters rescued one resident, but a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bensalem Township, PA – Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Bellview Drive, claiming the life of a 56-year-old woman.

Key Points

Fire reported around 2:45 a.m. on March 3, 2026.

Victim identified as Christine Toal, 56 , pronounced dead at the scene.

, pronounced dead at the scene. Male resident transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation.

Cause of fire under investigation by Bensalem Police and Fire Department.

According to officials, Bensalem Police, Fire, and EMS units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A male resident, who had escaped, told officers that a female resident was still inside.

Firefighters entered through the front door under heavy smoke conditions and located the woman, identified as Christine Toal, in the kitchen area. She was removed and treated by EMS, but despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male resident was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze before it spread to nearby homes. No public safety personnel were injured.

Battalion Chief Nicholas Altomare and Bensalem Township Police Detectives are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. The victim’s family has been notified, and the investigation remains active.

