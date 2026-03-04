NYPD seeks suspect in anti-Jewish hate crime robbery on N train

Police say the attacker punched a 54-year-old man and stole his yarmulke during a subway assault.

Brooklyn, NY – NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery and hate crime that occurred on board a southbound N train at the Atlantic Avenue subway station on the morning of March 2, 2026.

Key Points

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. inside an N train at Atlantic Avenue.

A 54-year-old victim was attacked while the suspect made anti-Jewish remarks.

The assailant punched the victim, stole his yarmulke, and fled the scene on another N train.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim, made anti-Jewish statements, and repeatedly struck him in the face and body. The attacker then forcibly removed the man’s yarmulke and fled on an N train, last seen at the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on X at @NYPDTips.

Tags: nypd, hate crime, subway