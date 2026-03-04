Amityville man indicted for manslaughter and DWI in Belt Parkway crash that killed passenger

Queens prosecutors say the driver was intoxicated, speeding at 115 mph, and had an illegal firearm in the vehicle.

Queens, NY – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that a Long Island man has been indicted on manslaughter, drunk driving, and weapons charges following a February 2025 high-speed crash on the Belt Parkway that killed his 27-year-old passenger, Elizabeth Vanessa Perla-Hernandez.

Key Points

Kenyatta Weston Jr. , 31, of Amityville, was indicted on 13 counts, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and multiple weapons charges.

, 31, of Amityville, was indicted on 13 counts, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and multiple weapons charges. Investigators say Weston was driving 115 mph with a blood alcohol level of .16 when the crash occurred.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle, with Weston’s fingerprint on the magazine.

Deadly high-speed crash on the Belt Parkway

According to prosecutors, Weston and the victim traveled from Long Island to a Brooklyn bar on February 8, 2025, where they consumed alcohol until roughly 3:30 a.m. The two then left in Perla-Hernandez’s white Toyota Camry, with Weston allegedly behind the wheel.

Roughly 15 minutes later, investigators say Weston was driving eastbound on the Belt Parkway near the Sunrise Highway overpass in Rosedale at approximately 115 miles per hour—more than double the posted 45-mph speed limit—when the car slammed into a series of safety barrels on the grassy shoulder.

Neither Weston nor Perla-Hernandez were wearing seatbelts at the time of the impact. The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while Weston sustained spinal and pelvic injuries. A subsequent blood test taken about an hour later showed his blood alcohol concentration at .16, twice the legal limit.

Firearm found inside wrecked vehicle

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol equipped with a large-capacity magazine. Forensic testing revealed Weston’s fingerprint on the magazine. He was later taken into custody by the NYPD Warrant Squad after recovering from his injuries.

Weston was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court before Justice Michael Hartofilis on a 13-count indictment charging him with manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter, assault, multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and driving under the influence. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 23.

If convicted, Weston faces up to 22 years in prison.

District Attorney Katz called the case a reminder of the deadly consequences of impaired and reckless driving. “As alleged, the defendant consumed alcohol before making the selfish decision to drive at 115 miles per hour, resulting in a fatal crash that took the life of his passenger,” Katz said. “We will aggressively prosecute those who choose to ignore the rules of the road.”

Tags: queens, dui, manslaughter