ICE arrests Saudi national with expired student visa at Newark immigration office appointment

Officials say the man had prior convictions for violent harassment and child abuse.

Newark, NJ – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of Mohammed Ibrahim Alzahrani, a Saudi national who overstayed his student visa and was taken into custody at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) building in Newark.

Key Points

Alzahrani entered the U.S. on a student visa through Denver, Colorado, but failed to depart after his visa expired in 2017.

ICE described him as a “criminal illegal alien” with prior convictions for violent harassment and child abuse .

and . He was taken into custody following coordination between USCIS and ERO Newark, ICE’s local enforcement division.

ICE officials said Alzahrani was detained during a scheduled immigration interview at the USCIS Newark office. Following his arrest, he was transferred to an ICE detention facility, where he awaits removal proceedings.

The agency said the arrest demonstrates “swift coordination between USCIS and ICE” to remove individuals who pose risks to local communities.

