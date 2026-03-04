Family launches fundraiser for boy killed in Lakewood robbery

Authorities say a juvenile suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal March 1 shooting.

Lakewood, NJ – The family of Eduardo “Lalito” Miñon Inclán, a young boy tragically shot and killed during a robbery in Lakewood on March 1, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and memorial expenses as they grieve their devastating loss.

Key Points

Eduardo Miñon Inclán, affectionately known as “Lalito,” died from a gunshot wound sustained during an incident on Pearl Street in Lakewood.

A juvenile suspect has been charged with murder and weapons offenses by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

and by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim’s family has organized a verified GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral costs: GoFundMe for Eduardo Miñon Inclán.

Police investigation

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, Lakewood Township Police responded around 8:17 p.m. on March 1 to reports of a shooting on Pearl Street. Officers found a juvenile male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that another juvenile was responsible for the shooting. That suspect has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, and is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to state law (N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60), additional identifying information about the suspect cannot be released.

Community response and fundraiser

In a heartfelt message on the GoFundMe page, Eduardo’s family described him as “a vibrant spirit with infectious laughter and a loving presence” whose loss has left “an immense void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.”

The family is seeking donations to assist with funeral expenses and ongoing support during their time of grief. They ask that those unable to contribute financially help by sharing the fundraiser link to expand community support.

Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/27417bf4a

Tags: lakewood, ocean county, shooting, fundraiser