Man charged after bringing weed smoking, and beer drinking parakeet to local bar in Greensburg

Police say the bird had a broken leg and appeared underweight after being transported in the man’s pocket.

Greensburg, PA – A Greensburg man was arrested after allegedly bringing an injured parakeet into a South Main Street bar and claiming the bird “smokes marijuana and drinks beer daily,” according to police.

Key Points

Officers responded to Callaghan’s Bar in late February for reports of an intoxicated man with an injured bird.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Timothy Grace , allegedly transported the parakeet to the bar in his pocket.

, allegedly transported the parakeet to the bar in his pocket. Grace faces multiple animal cruelty charges after the bird was found injured and underweight.

Police respond to unusual call at Callaghan’s Bar

Greensburg officers were called to Callaghan’s Bar on South Main Street after patrons reported a man behaving erratically with a small bird. When police arrived, they found Timothy Grace, who was heavily intoxicated, and a parakeet perched on another patron’s shoulder. Witnesses told police that Grace had been showing off the bird and making claims about its supposed drinking and drug habits.

Authorities determined that the parakeet, which appeared to have a broken leg, belonged to Grace. He admitted to officers that he had carried the bird to the bar in his pocket.

Bird taken for emergency care

Police took custody of the injured parakeet and transported it to a local animal hospital for treatment. Veterinarians reported that the bird suffered a broken leg and was underweight and weak. It has since been stabilized and placed under veterinary care.

Grace was taken into custody and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty, neglect of animals, and transporting animals in a cruel manner.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges were filed through Crimewatch, a public safety network that tracks local arrests.

Tags: animal cruelty, greensburg, pennsylvania