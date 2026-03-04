New Jersey wants cops to undergo personal bias reviews every five years

Sen. Angela McKnight’s proposal aims to identify extremist ties and prevent discriminatory policing

TRENTON, NJ – A new bill in the New Jersey Senate would require all state, county, and municipal police departments to regularly vet law enforcement officers for signs of personal bias or extremist affiliations, part of a growing statewide push to strengthen accountability and rebuild public trust in policing.

Key Points

, sponsored by Sen. Angela McKnight (D–Hudson), mandates a personal bias review for all law enforcement officers at hiring and every five years thereafter. The vetting process includes social media reviews and a professionally developed test designed to detect explicit and implicit bias.

The Attorney General would issue statewide guidelines to implement and enforce the program.

Periodic bias screening for all law enforcement officers

Under the proposed legislation, every New Jersey law enforcement agency — from the State Police to local departments — would be required to conduct “personal bias checks” on each officer both at the time of hiring and every five years after.

The screenings would include two core elements:

A review of publicly accessible information, including social media posts or other online activity, to identify potential bias, prejudice, or links to extremist groups. The administration of a bias identification test, developed by qualified professionals, to detect both explicit and implicit bias related to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability.

Targeting extremist affiliations and misconduct risks

The bill defines an “extremist group” as any organization that uses or threatens violence to promote an ideological agenda based on bias, anti-government sentiment, or opposition to perceived social or racial hierarchies.

By mandating regular reviews, the proposal seeks to ensure that officers with potential extremist sympathies or discriminatory views are identified early and evaluated before such beliefs influence their professional conduct.

Sen. McKnight said the measure is intended to safeguard both public safety and the integrity of law enforcement agencies by requiring “consistent, evidence-based assessments” of officer behavior and affiliations.

Oversight and implementation

The legislation directs the Attorney General to establish detailed procedures and testing standards to carry out the program. The act would take effect on the first day of the fourth month following its enactment, though the Attorney General could begin preparatory work immediately.

If passed, S1794 would make New Jersey one of the first states in the country to require recurring, statewide bias evaluations for law enforcement personnel — a move advocates say could serve as a model for future reforms nationwide.

Tags: New Jersey Legislature, police reform, Angela McKnight