New Jersey could grant E-ZPass toll exemptions to disabled veterans

Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez introduces measure to eliminate Turnpike and Parkway tolls for qualifying veterans.

Trenton, NJ – Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez (D-Middlesex) has introduced a proposal that would exempt New Jersey’s disabled veterans from paying highway tolls through the state’s E-ZPass system, creating a first-of-its-kind statewide benefit honoring those injured in military service.

Key Points

Bill A3509 would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to exempt qualifying disabled veterans from electronic tolls.

To qualify, veterans must hold state-issued “Disabled Vet” license plates and an active New Jersey E-ZPass account.

The bill directs both agencies to approve all eligible applications and maintain permanent exemption programs.

Free passage for disabled veterans

Under Assembly Bill A3509, veterans who have sustained service-connected disabilities and obtained state-issued “Disabled Vet” license plates would be eligible for full toll exemptions on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, and the Atlantic City Expressway. The exemption would apply exclusively to vehicles owned or leased by the veteran and linked to an active E-ZPass account.

Assemblywoman Lopez said the measure recognizes the sacrifices of disabled veterans and aims to reduce the daily costs of transportation for those commuting to work, medical appointments, or rehabilitation programs. “This is one small way to thank the men and women who have given so much for our nation,” Lopez said in a statement announcing the bill.

How the program would work

The bill requires the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) and South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) to create and maintain an electronic toll exemption program. Applicants would first apply for and receive the “Disabled Vet” license plate from the Motor Vehicle Commission, then register their vehicle’s E-ZPass transponder to qualify for automatic toll waivers.

Once approved, the exemption would remain in place as long as the veteran retains the license plate and the E-ZPass account stays active. Both agencies would be prohibited from denying applications to veterans verified through the MVC’s “Disabled Vet” registration process.

Implementation timeline

If enacted, the measure would take effect 90 days after signing into law, allowing the Turnpike and South Jersey Transportation Authorities time to update billing systems and confirm eligibility databases.

The proposal continues New Jersey’s legislative push to expand transportation access and reduce costs for veterans—a group that advocates say faces high medical and commuting expenses.

Tags: veterans, transportation, new-jersey-legislature