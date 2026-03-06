Two D.C. Men Charged in Howard County Burglary and Vehicle Theft Spree

Police say the suspects are linked to multiple break-ins at businesses across Laurel, Columbia, Ellicott City, and Glenwood.

Howard County, MD – Two Washington, D.C., men have been charged in connection with a series of commercial burglaries and vehicle thefts reported across Howard County last month, police said.

Kenai Christsaun Haynie, 19, and Malik Aceon Terfe, 19, were each charged in arrest warrants with multiple burglary, theft, and property destruction offenses, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Key Points

• Two Washington, D.C. suspects charged in multiple Howard County burglaries

• Businesses in Laurel, Columbia, Ellicott City, and Glenwood were targeted

• Both suspects are currently in custody in another jurisdiction

Businesses targeted across county

Investigators said the charges stem from a series of break-ins at several businesses throughout Howard County.

Police said the incidents included burglaries at Music & Arts and Cherry’s Liquor Store in Laurel, Comics to Astonish and Rehoboth Ethiopian Café & Market in Columbia, Mike’s Music in Ellicott City, and Glenwood Wine & Spirits in Glenwood.

Authorities also linked the suspects to vehicle thefts reported in Elkridge and Laurel during the same time period.

Multiple felony charges filed

According to police, both suspects face six counts each of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree burglary, along with charges of malicious destruction of property and theft.

They are also charged with two counts each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, along with additional related offenses.

Howard County police said both Haynie and Terfe are currently being held in custody in another jurisdiction as the case proceeds.