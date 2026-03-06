Man busted after armed carjacking of 2026 Toyota Corolla in Baltimore

Baltimore driver forced out of car in late-night carjacking

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 37-year-old man was arrested after an armed carjacking Monday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 10:56 p.m. on March 2 to the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue for reports of a carjacking.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting inside his red 2026 Toyota Corolla when a suspect entered the rear seat and asked for a phone charger.

When the driver told the man to get out of the vehicle, the suspect implied he had a firearm, prompting the victim to exit the car.

Police said the suspect then drove away in the vehicle.

Officers later located both the stolen car and the suspect parked at a nearby gas station.

The 37-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

