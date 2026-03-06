New Jersey Sues Trump Over Tariffs

State officials say the tariffs could raise prices for consumers and businesses across New Jersey.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport has joined a coalition of attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s latest tariffs on imported goods.

The lawsuit argues that the tariffs were imposed without proper congressional authority and could increase costs for consumers and businesses nationwide.

Key Points

• New Jersey joins multistate lawsuit challenging new Trump tariffs

• Officials say tariffs could increase costs for consumers and businesses

• Case filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade

Lawsuit challenges tariff authority

According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the lawsuit targets the administration’s decision to impose 15% tariffs on many imported products worldwide.

The tariffs were issued under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a provision that has rarely been used to impose trade restrictions.

State officials argue that the law only allows tariffs in limited situations, such as severe balance-of-payments deficits, which they say do not apply in this case.

Officials warn of higher costs

Governor Mikie Sherrill said the tariffs could worsen affordability issues for residents.

Attorney General Davenport said tariffs typically lead to higher prices for consumers and businesses, arguing the policy could place additional financial pressure on New Jersey families.

State officials also said New Jersey government agencies could face higher costs for goods ranging from vehicles to uniforms if the tariffs remain in place.

Multistate coalition joins case

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, is titled State of Oregon, et al. v. Trump, et al.

New Jersey joined the complaint alongside attorneys general from more than 20 states, including California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Washington, and Virginia.

The coalition argues that the administration’s actions violate federal law, disrupt constitutional separation of powers, and run afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act.