Two men arrested in connection with Utica stabbing that left man critically injured

Police say the suspects attacked the victims after knocking on their door early in the morning of February 15.

Utica, N.Y. – Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say they forced their way into a Genesee Street residence and repeatedly stabbed a man in the face and neck, critically injuring him, before also cutting a woman who tried to intervene.

The Utica Police Department said the attack occurred around 1:00 a.m. on February 15, 2026, at 276 Genesee Street. Officers and Utica Fire units were dispatched after receiving reports of a stabbing with multiple victims.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman with injuries to her hand and a man suffering from severe stab wounds to his face and neck. Witnesses told police that the victims heard a knock at their door and, upon opening it, were confronted by two unknown men who immediately attacked the male victim.

As the female victim tried to intervene, she was also slashed.

The male victim was transported by Utica Fire to Wynn Hospital, where emergency staff were able to stabilize him and save his life following extensive treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation, working closely with the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center to identify the suspects.

On February 19, investigators arrested Bobby Collins, 45, of Utica, with assistance from the Warrants, GIVE, and Patrol Divisions.

A week later, on February 27, members of the NY/NJ U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked down the second suspect, Franklin Gentry, 41, in Norwich, New York. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Utica Police Department for processing.

Both Collins and Gentry have been charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not yet released a possible motive for the attack. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510 or submit an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

