Teacher charged after knife found in desk drawer at Neptune Middle School

Officials say a large stainless-steel knife was discovered in the teacher’s desk drawer during a police investigation.

Freehold, N.J. – A Point Pleasant Beach man employed as a teacher in Neptune Township has been charged with a weapons offense after police say they found a knife in his classroom, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

The suspect, Kevin J. Hasbrouck, 36, faces one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Police discovered the knife inside Hasbrouck’s desk at Neptune Middle School. The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Fronk.

According to authorities, on February 3, 2026, a Neptune Township Police Department officer responded to Neptune Middle School following a report of a possible weapons incident.

During the investigation, officers located a large stainless-steel knife with a black handle inside a desk drawer belonging to Hasbrouck. The weapon was confiscated, and the teacher was subsequently charged.

Officials have not indicated whether any students or staff were threatened or placed in danger, and there is no evidence suggesting the knife was used or displayed.

Hasbrouck, a 36-year-old resident of Point Pleasant Beach, was charged with a fourth-degree weapons offense under New Jersey law. That charge typically applies to unlawful possession of certain prohibited weapons or devices on school property.

The Neptune Township School District has not yet commented publicly on the matter or confirmed Hasbrouck’s current employment status.

