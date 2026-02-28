Massachusetts migrant sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse material following ICE investigation

Homeland Security investigators discovered hundreds of illicit files and evidence of intent to target children after his return from abroad.

Boston, Mass. – A 66-year-old Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) uncovered extensive child sexual abuse material on his phone. Officials said Andrew DeJesus was stopped at Boston Logan International Airport carrying candy and children’s clothing, along with more than 600 illegal files.

Key Points

Andrew DeJesus, 66, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

HSI agents found over 600 files and evidence suggesting he intended to exploit minors.

DeJesus had been convicted in 2010 of sexually assaulting a child under 14 in Massachusetts.

Arrest and investigation

Federal agents began investigating DeJesus in August 2025 after he was denied entry into the Dominican Republic due to his status as a registered sex offender. Dominican authorities returned him to the United States, where HSI officers inspected his belongings upon arrival at Logan Airport.

Inside his luggage, agents found children’s clothing, candy, and a phone containing hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse. Prosecutors said DeJesus had been planning to engage with minors abroad, citing his prior conviction for sexually assaulting a child under 14 and possessing child exploitation material in 2010.

Federal sentencing

DeJesus pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. A judge sentenced him to 12 years in federal prison, followed by supervised release and continued registration as a sex offender.

ICE officials said the case highlights HSI’s role in combating child exploitation networks and ensuring repeat offenders are held accountable.

“This sentencing reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable children from predators,” ICE said in a statement.

Tags: Massachusetts, ICE, child exploitation