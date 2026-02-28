ICE arrests Honduran national with pending assault charges during enforcement operation in Malden

Federal agents say the man has an extensive criminal history and entered the U.S. illegally.

Malden, Mass. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that its Boston field office arrested Kelvin Alas Rivera, a Honduran national living in the country illegally, during a targeted enforcement operation on February 26. According to ICE, Rivera has a criminal record that includes multiple assault-related offenses and prior arrests for motor vehicle violations.

Key Points

ICE agents arrested Kelvin Alas Rivera, a Honduran national, on February 26 in Malden.

Rivera faces pending state charges including indecent assault and battery, domestic assault, and intimidation.

ICE officials criticized sanctuary policies, saying they obstruct efforts to remove violent offenders.

ICE cites public safety concerns

According to ICE Boston’s Enforcement and Removal Operations office, Rivera is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, assault and battery on a household family member, and intimidation. The agency said Rivera’s immigration status makes him a priority for removal under federal law.

“While sanctuary politicians opt for selfies and margaritas with these dangerous criminals, ICE Boston opts to keep our communities safe,” the agency wrote in a statement on social media, taking aim at Massachusetts officials who have supported sanctuary measures limiting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Ongoing enforcement

ICE said Rivera will remain in federal custody pending removal proceedings. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to targeting noncitizens who pose threats to public safety or have significant criminal histories.

The arrest is part of ICE’s continued enforcement efforts across New England, where sanctuary jurisdictions have restricted coordination between local law enforcement and federal immigration officers.

Tags: Massachusetts, ICE, immigration enforcement