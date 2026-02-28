Utica man arrested for alleged child abuse involving repeated beatings and food deprivation

Police say the 52-year-old suspect punished children by denying them food and striking them with an extension cord.

Utica, N.Y. – A Utica man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and child endangerment after police say he repeatedly beat his girlfriend’s children and deprived them of food as a form of punishment.

The Utica Police Department said officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on February 26, 2026, to a residence on the 700 block of Lansing Street after receiving a report of child abuse.

Key Points

Children told officers they were beaten with an extension cord and denied food for hours.

Police observed extensive bruising on the victims.

Daniel Haynes, 52, of Utica, was arrested at his workplace with assistance from Frankfort Police.

Investigation and arrest

When officers arrived at the Lansing Street home, they were met by several children and their mother, who described ongoing abuse by the mother’s boyfriend. The children said that Daniel Haynes, 52, had repeatedly punished them by forcing them to stand in a corner for hours without food and by striking them with an extension cord, leaving visible bruises across their bodies.

After hearing the allegations, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) began interviews with the victims and witnesses. Based on their findings, police determined there was enough evidence to file charges against Haynes.

With the help of the Frankfort Police Department, officers located Haynes at his place of employment and took him into custody without incident.

Charges

Haynes was transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following offenses:

Assault in the second degree (child under 7)

(child under 7) Two counts of assault in the third degree

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Police said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Ongoing case

Authorities emphasized that the children are now safe and are receiving the care and protection they need. The Utica Police Department commended the children for their courage in coming forward and encouraged anyone with knowledge of similar abuse cases to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.

Tags: Utica Police, child abuse, Oneida County