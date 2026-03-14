Two Men Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings Hours Apart

Police say both victims were hospitalized in stable condition following early morning shootings in West and North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left two men wounded early Saturday morning in different parts of the city.

Authorities said both incidents remain under investigation and the information released so far is preliminary.

Key Points

• Two men shot in separate incidents in West and North Philadelphia

• Both victims transported to hospitals and listed in stable condition

• No arrests have been made in either shooting

Man shot multiple times on Whitby Avenue

Around 5:39 a.m., officers from the 12th District were in the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue investigating a report of a person with a gun when they heard gunshots coming from the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue.

Responding officers located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said the victim was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Earlier shooting reported in North Philadelphia

Earlier in the morning, at approximately 2:27 a.m., officers from the 25th District responded to a report of a person with a gun and a man shot at the intersection of 5th Street and West Luray Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left calf.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigation ongoing

Police said there is currently no known motive in either shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The department’s Shooting Investigation Group is continuing to investigate the Whitby Avenue incident while detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the earlier shooting.