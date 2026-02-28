Utica police searching for owner of German Shepherd found on Scott Street

The department asks residents to call if they recognize the dog or know who it belongs to.

Utica, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a male German Shepherd found wandering on Scott Street earlier today.

Key Points

A male German Shepherd was found loose on Scott Street in Utica.

Police are caring for the dog while attempting to locate its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call 315-223-3461.

Officers said the dog appears healthy and friendly but was not wearing an identification tag when located. The department has not yet received any missing dog reports matching the animal’s description.

Residents who believe they recognize the dog or know its owner are urged to contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.

Tags: Utica, lost dog, police