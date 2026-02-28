Route 13 bridge over Point Pleasant Canal to reopen Saturday after emergency repairs

NJDOT says the Loveland Town Bridge will resume full service February 28 following safety work on its support cables.

Point Pleasant, N.J. – The Route 13/Bridge Avenue Bridge connecting Point Pleasant and Bay Head is set to reopen at noon Saturday, February 28, following completion of critical safety repairs, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

Key Points

The bridge reopens Saturday at 12 p.m. after nearly two months of emergency closure.

Crews completed re-tensioning of the bridge’s support cables to ensure safe operation.

Additional curb, paving, and striping work is scheduled for this spring.

Priority safety repairs completed

The bridge, often referred to as the Loveland Town Bridge, was closed on January 5 to allow engineers to perform priority work on its support system. Crews re-tensioned the bridge’s structural cables to maintain the safe lifting and lowering of the drawbridge, which was originally built in 1971.

NJDOT said the emergency closure was necessary to “ensure the continued proper and safe operation of the bridge,” which serves as a key connector between Bay Head and Point Pleasant.

Spring construction planned

While the bridge will reopen to full traffic this weekend, NJDOT said additional work will continue later this spring. Crews will close one lane in each direction between Bay Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard/Rue Lido to complete curb repairs, followed by repaving and restriping of the roadway.

The agency said it will provide advance notice before any lane closures begin.

Regional maintenance effort

The project is part of a $20.4 million drawbridge maintenance contract that includes repair and upkeep of structures in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

Motorists are advised to check 511nj.org for real-time travel information and updates on future construction schedules.

Tags: Point Pleasant, NJDOT, Ocean County