Drug task force raids Poughkeepsie home following narcotics arrest at billiard hall

Dutchess County prosecutors say a months-long investigation led to the arrest of a suspected dealer and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – A months-long narcotics investigation by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office culminated this week in the arrest of a 52-year-old man and the raid of a Town of Poughkeepsie residence where authorities seized a large quantity of drugs packaged for sale.

Key Points

Daryl L. Jackson, 52, was arrested at the Julliet Billiard Café on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

Police later searched his home on Jean Drive, recovering additional evidence of drug distribution.

Jackson is charged with multiple Class B felonies for possession with intent to sell controlled substances.

Arrest and search

According to District Attorney Anthony P. Parisi, members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jackson on February 24 at the Julliet Billiard Café after undercover agents observed him in possession of a large quantity of narcotics ready for sale.

Shortly after the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home on Jean Drive in the Spackenkill area, where they seized more drugs and evidence of additional narcotics sales.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department assisted in both the arrest and the home search.

Ongoing investigation

Jackson faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (weight), both Class B felonies. Authorities said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Following arraignment in Town of Poughkeepsie Court, Jackson was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail.

Prosecutors seek community assistance

District Attorney Parisi said the Drug Task Force remains committed to targeting narcotics trafficking throughout Dutchess County.

Residents with information about drug sales or related criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email tips to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Police emphasized that the charges are accusations and that Jackson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

