Bridgeport shopper strikes big win on millionaire scratch off

Bridgeport grocery shopper lands $50,000 prize on Best Chance To Be A Millionaire scratch-off

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – A $50,000 lottery win was claimed this week after a ticket sold at a Stratford Avenue supermarket in Bridgeport matched a top-tier prize on Connecticut’s Best Chance To Be A Millionaire scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Y World Class Market #84, according to lottery records dated Thursday. The prize marks one of the latest high-value wins on the game, which continues to generate significant payouts across the state.

Connecticut Lottery officials listed the Bridgeport win as a $50,000 prize, awarded on Feb. 26. The scratch-off, part of a series known for offering large prizes at various tiers, has produced multiple mid-level winners in recent weeks.

Details about the winner were not released, consistent with state disclosure rules that do not automatically publish identifying information unless consent is provided.

Big Y World Class Market #84, the retailer located in Stratford, is now added to the growing list of outlets that have sold winning tickets from the Best Chance To Be A Millionaire lineup. Retailers typically receive bonuses from the lottery for selling significant winning tickets.

The Connecticut Lottery continues to publish updated prize data for active scratch-off games, including the number of remaining top-tier and mid-tier prizes available statewide.

Key Points