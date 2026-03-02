Veteran lured man who he thought was working with cops, then killed him and buried him in Pennsylvania

Federal prosecutors say the Marine and Army veteran helped lure and kill a man they believed was cooperating with law enforcement, then buried the body on rural Pennsylvania property.

BUFFALO, NY – Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 39-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer, New York, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for aiding and abetting a kidnapping that led to the 2014 murder of Joseph Anthony. The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, marks the conclusion of a long-running cold case investigation spanning more than a decade.

Key Points

Anthony Neubauer, 39, sentenced to 20 years for aiding and abetting a 2014 kidnapping and murder

Neubauer and accomplice Matthew Rudy killed Joseph Anthony, believing he was a police cooperator

The FBI and Jamestown Police reopened the cold case, leading to Neubauer’s conviction

Victim lured across state lines and executed

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, Neubauer and his co-defendant, Matthew Rudy, kidnapped Joseph Anthony on May 27, 2014. They convinced Anthony to travel from Jamestown, New York, to Rudy’s property in Pennsylvania under the pretense of obtaining cocaine. Once there, the pair revealed they had no drugs and accused Anthony of cooperating with law enforcement before shooting him and burying his body on Rudy’s land.

Rudy was previously convicted and sentenced to prison for his role in the murder.

Cold case breakthrough leads to federal conviction

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo credited the persistence of investigators for finally closing the case. “A lot of time may have passed, but our law enforcement partners demonstrated perseverance and unwavering determination,” DiGiacomo said in a statement.

Philip Tejera, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office, added that the FBI and Jamestown Police combined forensic technology and investigative tactics to uncover the evidence needed to convict Neubauer. “Today’s sentencing reflects the FBI’s unwavering commitment to pursuing justice, no matter how much time has passed,” Tejera said.

Neubauer, a former Marine and Army veteran, will serve 20 years in federal prison for his role in the crime.

