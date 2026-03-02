Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations across New Jersey

From Sussex County to the Jersey Shore, towns across the Garden State are going green for a weekend of parades, music, and family fun.

TRENTON, NJ – Communities across New Jersey will celebrate Irish heritage the weekend of Saturday, March 7, with parades, festivals, and live music events planned from Newton to Atlantic City. Whether you want to catch a marching band, enjoy traditional Irish fare, or simply show off your green, there are celebrations for every age and interest.

Key Points

Parades and festivals take place statewide on Saturday, March 7

Celebrations scheduled in Newton, Seaside Heights, Mount Holly, Nutley, and Atlantic City

Family-friendly events include Pier Village’s Shamrocks by the Shore and Laurita Winery’s Irish Weekend

Northern New Jersey

The Only St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sussex County – Newton

March 7, 11 a.m.

Sponsored by the Newton Volunteer Fire Department and the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, this is the only St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sussex County. The event steps off on Spring Street and invites everyone to wear their brightest green and celebrate the Irish spirit.

Nutley’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 7, 1 p.m.

The parade begins at Harrison Avenue and Evergreen Street, travels north along Franklin Avenue, and concludes on Chestnut Street in front of John Walker Middle School. Expect local bands, bagpipers, and plenty of community pride.

Central New Jersey

Shamrocks by the Shore – Long Branch

March 7, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pier Village in Long Branch will host a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live Irish folk music, bagpipers, children’s activities, and festive dining and shopping specials. Visitors can take part in the Shamrock Stroll for a chance to win prizes.

Laurita Winery Irish Weekend – The Luck of Laurita, New Egypt

March 7–8 and March 14–15

Laurita Winery’s Irish Weekend brings live Irish music, authentic food, and family activities to the scenic New Egypt vineyard. Guests can enjoy traditional fare and performances from Irish bands while sampling local wine in a festive atmosphere.

Southern New Jersey

Mount Holly St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival

March 7, 1 p.m.

Nearly 100 groups, including Irish bands, dancers, Mummers, floats, and community organizations, will take part in this popular annual parade along High Street. A heated tent will host an Irish music festival following the parade.

Burlington County St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival – Mount Holly

March 7, 1 p.m.

Featuring pipe bands, Irish dancers, and local entertainment, this parade is followed by a community festival with food, beer, and live music at Village Idiot Brewing Company.

The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 8, 1 p.m.

This historic parade marches down the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, filling the resort city with Irish pride, bands, and family-friendly fun.

Ocean County / Seaside Heights Parade

March 7, 12 p.m.

The Seaside Heights parade begins at the Seaside Park border and continues along the Boulevard to Sampson Avenue. More than 75,000 spectators attended last year’s event, which features floats, bagpipers, and local organizations.

New Jersey’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations offer a full weekend of tradition, community, and Irish cheer from the mountains to the shore.

