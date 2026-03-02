Virginia man who threatened woman with gun at D.C. Halloween party heading to prison

Jurors found Gerald Day guilty of assault and multiple firearm charges for threatening a woman with a gun following a 2023 Halloween party altercation in Southwest Washington.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Gerald Day of Woodbridge, Virginia, was convicted by a D.C. Superior Court jury on all counts related to an armed confrontation that took place after a Halloween party in October 2023. Day was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and felony threats.

Key Points

Gerald Day, 34, convicted of threatening a woman with a gun after a 2023 Halloween party in D.C.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire from Day’s co-defendant as she fled the scene

Sentencing is scheduled for May 1, 2026, before Judge Rainey Brandt

Gun threat followed party altercation

According to trial evidence, the confrontation occurred just after midnight on October 29, 2023, near O Street and Carrollsburg Place SW. The victim, who had attended a nearby party, became involved in a dispute after seeing a romantic partner with another woman. Unbeknownst to her, one of the women present was the girlfriend of Gerald Day, with whom the victim had prior hostility.

A fight broke out between the two women, and after the victim used mace, Day pulled a black handgun with a tactical flashlight attachment, pointed it at the victim, and threatened to “blow [her] up,” prosecutors said. Moments later, he kicked her car door shut and struck her vehicle window with the gun as she tried to leave.

Co-defendant fired at fleeing vehicle

As the victim drove away, another man in the group, identified as co-defendant Paul Poston, fired three shots at her vehicle, hitting the driver’s side and trunk. The victim was not injured and called 911 after escaping the area. Poston pleaded guilty in April 2024 to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Day now faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for the firearm charge, with additional sentencing to follow on May 1, 2026, before Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt.

Tags: Washington DC, gun violence, U.S. Attorney’s Office