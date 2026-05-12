Woman accused of stripping and urinating in public on busy cumberland street

Cumberland woman charged after allegedly disrobing and urinating in public

CUMBERLAND, MD — A 55-year-old woman was cited after witnesses told police she removed her clothing and urinated in public along a Cumberland street Monday evening, authorities said.

Cumberland Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to Baltimore Street after receiving reports of a woman exposing herself in public view.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing the woman disrobe before urinating in the area.

Police identified the woman as Julie Parrish, 55, of Cumberland.

According to investigators, Parrish admitted to the act when questioned by officers.

She was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she received a citation charging her with indecent exposure.

Parrish was later released pending trial in District Court.

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Key Points

• Cumberland police cited woman accused of public indecent exposure

• Witnesses reported woman disrobed and urinated on Baltimore Street

• Suspect released pending trial after receiving citation