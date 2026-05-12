Baltimore man charged after 68 year old woman shot on Liberty Heights Avenue

Man charged with attempted murder after 68 year old woman shot on Liberty Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of shooting a 68-year-old woman in Northwest Baltimore late last month.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ceante Jordan.

According to investigators, the shooting happened April 30 around 1:43 p.m. in the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Responding officers found the 68-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital, where police said she was listed in stable condition.

Following an investigation, Warrant Apprehension detectives located and arrested Jordan on May 7 at a residence in the 2900 block of Oakford Avenue.

Police said Jordan was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities have not released a possible motive in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Key Points

• Baltimore police arrested 28-year-old Ceante Jordan in shooting case

• 68-year-old woman was shot on Liberty Heights Avenue

• Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder